First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

