First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

