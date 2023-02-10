First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

