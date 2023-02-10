First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 361,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FOX by 76.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group reduced their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.