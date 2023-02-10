First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

