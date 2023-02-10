First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.