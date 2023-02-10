First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,618,343 shares of company stock valued at $40,347,480 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

