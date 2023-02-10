First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

