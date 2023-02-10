First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $215.58 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

