First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,080 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,615,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7,534.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 957,294 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,586,000.
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
KBA opened at $27.80 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.
