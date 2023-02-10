First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

