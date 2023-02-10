First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,661 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RYE opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02.

