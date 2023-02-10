First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

