First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2,168.00, a P/E/G ratio of 246.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

