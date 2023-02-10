First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,149 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after acquiring an additional 175,065 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 95,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

