First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $180.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.58. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

