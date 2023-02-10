First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 279.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KRUS opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.43 million, a PE ratio of -353.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

