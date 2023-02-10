First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $578,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $220.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.