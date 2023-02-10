First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 136,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 223,803 shares.The stock last traded at $46.39 and had previously closed at $46.46.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 935,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

