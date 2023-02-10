Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

