Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.
NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.49.
In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
