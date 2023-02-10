Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

FISV stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

