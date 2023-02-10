Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

