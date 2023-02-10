Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.