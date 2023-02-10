Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

