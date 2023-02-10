Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.
FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.