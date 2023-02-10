Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

