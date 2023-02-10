Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.