Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 266,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 173,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 554,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.