Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.
Fortinet Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortinet by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 266,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 173,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 554,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
