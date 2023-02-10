Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortinet by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 266,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 173,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 554,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

