Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,955 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gannett by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Gannett by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.51. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

