Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 1,872.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Geron by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

