GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.00. GH Research shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 2,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

GH Research Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.30 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

