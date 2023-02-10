GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Bank of America increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

