Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 725,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,331,697 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $535.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $74,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

