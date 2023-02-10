Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.08 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.