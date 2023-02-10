Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE GPK opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

