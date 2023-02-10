Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 249.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLDD opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

