Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

