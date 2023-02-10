Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $22.83

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $22.23. Guess’ shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 57,122 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 55.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Guess’ by 109.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,979,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

