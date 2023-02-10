Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 2.6 %

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

