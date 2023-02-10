HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 53.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 85.2% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 26.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 49.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $516.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

