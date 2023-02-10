Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HMN opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $42.62.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.