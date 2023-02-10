Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE HMN opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $42.62.
Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators
Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.
Further Reading
