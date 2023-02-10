Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

