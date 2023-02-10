Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.33.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

