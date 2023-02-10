Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $271.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

