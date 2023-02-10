Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 291,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

