Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

