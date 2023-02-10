Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 0.9 %

INCY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.