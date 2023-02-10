Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

