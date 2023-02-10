Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 823,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

