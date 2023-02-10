Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 78.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

