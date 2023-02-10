Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases 246,506 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Prater bought 246,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$11.42 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of A$2,815,098.52 ($1,941,447.26).
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Eagers Automotive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.